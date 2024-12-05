AEW Star Brody King Answers NJPW Champion's Open Challenge For Wrestle Dynasty

AEW star Brody King is currently focused on the Continental Classic tournament, in which he hopes to improve on his 2023 tally of six points, but the big man has already got his sites set on big things in 2025, as he has answered an open challenge issued by a current champion in NJPW for the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5. Current IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay wanted to prove that he could beat anyone, and put the call out to anyone in the world of wrestling who believed they could get the better of the current leader of Bullet Club. That challenge has been answered by King, who sent a special video message to NJPW with some strong words for Finlay.

"You have cemented yourself as one of the most dangerous men in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. From the carcass, you took the discarded pieces and you built a dynasty. On January 5, at Wrestle Dynasty, I will take your dynasty and turn it back into a carcass. David Finlay, your War Dogs are all bark, this dog bites." King and Finlay have crossed paths on a number of occasions throughout their careers as both opponents in ROH, and partners in NJPW. However, this will be their first-ever televised singles match.

The road to this match will be difficult for both men, as King still has at least three matches left in his Continental Classic campaign against Ricochet, Will Ospreay, and Komander. He started his tournament off strong with a win over Darby Allin, but fell to Claudio Castagnoli in match two, leaving him on three points. As for Finlay, he will be defending his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Yota Tsuji at Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4, the night before Wrestle Dynasty.