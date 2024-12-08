WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Addresses Interest In Being Involved In Wrestling

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has become active in the wrestling scene once again, showing up in both WWE and MLW in recent days. Making an appearance on "Busted Open After Dark" following his "NXT" promo, Bischoff was asked if he has any interest in returning to the business on a more permanent basis. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that if he were to come back, there's only one area of pro wrestling that he'd have any desire to work in today.

"It really would be working with talent," Bischoff said. "I loved the process of taking somebody that was having a hard time doing backstage promos or in-rings and teaching them how [to] ... get comfortable. It's just a matter of overcoming the nerves. And teaching them how to communicate."

Bischoff also said he misses the long creative meetings, when a group would collaboratively develop an idea from the ground up. Some of the best moments of his career came from those meetings, but Bischoff also stated that it has to be the right collection of individuals, or it can become a "drain."

While he would love to work directly with talent on their promos, Bischoff made it clear that he's not seriously considering a return to wrestling, as he likes being at home with his family and has no desire to move. For now, it seems fans will have to make do with Bischoff's recent "WWE NXT" stint, as well as the commentary he provides on the wrestling world through his weekly podcast, "83 Weeks."

