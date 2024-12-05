Bobby Lashley Explains How Mentor Convinced Him AEW Was The Right Fit For Him

The Hurt Syndicate has quickly become one of the most intriguing factions in AEW, reigniting the chemistry from their Hurt Business days in WWE and maintaining their goal of inflicting pain on everyone in sight. After Lashley's partnership with the Street Profits was growing stale in WWE and Shelton Benjamin was released from the company in 2023, many fans questioned if they'd consider making the jump to AEW. Appearing on "Insight," Lashley went into detail about getting into contact with AEW President Tony Khan, and why he was open to meeting him.

"So I have a good friend that was working with AEW before, Dan Lambert. He was American Top Team ... I talked to Dan, and we kind of discussed different options and I asked him about Tony ... a lot of things that he told me about him, I was just like, I can respect that. He said he's got kind of like little personality like you, in a sense, where he goes out of his way to be nice to people he really likes. He's a genuine person. He told me pros and cons and I was like, man, I'd love to be able to meet him."

Lashley also felt that The Hurt Business' story ended poorly in WWE, and knew that once MVP, Benjamin, and himself had left the company, they had a chance to redeem themselves. "I was talking to MVP and I was talking to Shelton, and we were like, let's run this back. Let's run the group back. Let's do it. We're all out at this time. So let's see if we can go and do this the right way."

