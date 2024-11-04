Montez Ford Shares His Thoughts On Former Ally Bobby Lashley Leaving WWE

Bobby Lashley became a free agent in August after choosing not to sign a new contract with WWE. Last week, Lashley made his AEW debut, where he reunited with Shelton Benjamin and MVP to form the Hurt Syndicate, which is a reincarnated version of their Hurt Business faction. During "The Almighty's" final year in the company, he partnered with the Street Profits on "WWE Smackdown," but was unable to replicate the same success that the Hurt Business achieved. Speaking with the Daily Mail, Montez Ford provided his thoughts on Lashley's departure from WWE and aired his frustrations about their run as a faction following WrestleMania 40.

"Anything can happen, anything can transition, anybody can leave, anybody can just depart at any time. And you kind of just have to pick up whatever's left and just run with it. And that's exactly what I'm doing right now ... [Lashley] was somebody we looked up to, somebody I watched as a kid, and now I'm being paired with him, and he's being my mentor, and he's ushering us in this new chapter of The Street Profits. All these things are running, we have a WrestleMania win, and then boom, it just stops. And it's been this constant stop and go ... For us, that's frustrating, because it's hard to get behind a team whose momentum starts and then it shifts again."

Ford admitted that although himself, Dawkins and Lashley were on the same page, it was difficult to plan out the vision for the group as there were often several conflicting opinions on the creative direction for the faction. Furthermore, the Street Profits' lack of momentum has led to Ford feeling frustrated with his position in WWE.

