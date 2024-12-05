New Day Heel Turn Segment Pops Unusually Large Quarter-Hour Rating For WWE Raw

WWE fans around the world are still reeling from the dramatic turn of events of The New Day's 10-year anniversary celebration, which saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods band together and banish Big E from the group for not being around, and using his very legitimate broken neck as an excuse. Many people feared that the celebration would turn nasty given the events of recent weeks, and it seems the build-up to this angle paid off in the ratings.

According to Wrestlenomics' quarter-hour breakdown of the December 2 "WWE Raw," The New Day's segment in Q5 of the night (9PM to 9:15PM) peaked at 1,880,000 viewers, which also saw a total of 230,000 extra viewers tune in compared to Q4. The segment was only beaten by the events of Q2 (8:15PM to 8:30PM), which featured the segment between Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, The Judgment Day's backstage angle, and the start of the tag team match that saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez taking on Damage CTRL, with that quarter being the only one of the night to top two million viewers.

Of the 1,880,000 viewers that tuned in to see Big E get his heart broken, 807,000 of those viewers were in the key 18-49 demographic, resulting in the segment earning a 0.60 number. This is one of the largest numbers "Raw" has earned all year, especially since the move to two hours at the start of October, and was once again only beaten by Q2, which earned a 0.64. For comparison, the average viewership for "Raw" on December 2 was 1,709,000 viewers, and the 18-49 demo number was a 0.54, two figures that would not have been reached had it not been for The New Day's segment at the top of the second hour.