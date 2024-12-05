WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/3/2024

"WWE NXT's" viewership on The CW has performed well in the final quarter of the year, with their debut shows from Chicago and St.Louis drawing over 850,000 viewers respectfully, while maintaining a steady audience throughout the fall except for the October 29 edition, which went head-to-head with the MLB World Series. However, this past Tuesday, the developmental brand nearly matched the same rating they drew over a month ago. According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 593,000 viewers and a 0.13 in the key 18-49 demo, which is the show's lowest demo rating since July 4, 2023.

When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership was down by 6%, while also seeing a 13% drop in the 18-49 demo. Compared to the last four weeks, this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT" declined by a whopping 24% in the 18-49 demo, and has dropped by 28% since December last year. "NXT" opened strong at the top of the hour with nearly 670,000 viewers tuning in to the Last Chance Qualifier match for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, but after losing 50,000 viewers by 9pm, the developmental brand would drop to 556,000 by 9:15pm, with viewership decreasing as low as 519,000 by 9:30pm.

Despite "NXT" severely struggling in the 18-49 demo this week, they also went head-to-head with the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks which drew a 0.29. In addition, they were up against college basketball as well, with the Syracuse and Tennessee game posting a 0.22 in demo.

