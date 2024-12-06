Pat McAfee To Reunite With Michael Cole At WWE Raw Announce Table After Netflix Move

In August, Pat McAfee announced that he'd be temporarily stepping away from the "WWE Raw" commentary desk as he'd be resuming his broadcasting duties with ESPN's "College GameDay." At a media event this week, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque (via USA Today) confirmed that McAfee's full-time return to the WWE commentary team was imminent, specifically when the company moves its flagship show of "WWE Raw" to the Netflix streaming service next month. Furthermore, Levesque noted that McAfee would reunite with his usual broadcast colleague Michael Cole.

McAfee has since commented on his upcoming return to the "Raw" lineup on X (formerly Twitter), writing "An absolute honor to be asked back. A Childhood dream realized every single time I'm lucky enough to be in an arena with the @WWE Universe. Can't wait to be talking into a microphone next to @MichaelCole again. He's the [GOAT]. I'm excited to tell the worldwide audience on Netflix how great the WWE Superstars are.... and how big of scumbags some of 'em are too. Let's go."

Currently, the "Raw" commentary team consists of Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore, the latter of whom signed with WWE over the summer. Meanwhile, Cole and Corey Graves call the action for "WWE SmackDown." As of now, there is no word on how McAfee's resurgence will affect the commentary lineups in 2025, other than Cole moving back to WWE's red brand.

"Raw" will officially premiere on Netflix on January 6, with the latest advertisements promoting the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair.