Ex-WWE Star Comments On AEW Dynamite Storyline Involving Acclaimed, Swerve Strickland

AEW has been teasing the break-up of one of their most popular tag teams, The Acclaimed, as fans have begun to speculate that Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will soon be going their separate ways, especially with Caster's attitude lately.

TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth joined "Busted Open" and spoke on The Acclaimed story and Swerve Strickland's dominant win over Caster on this week's "AEW Dynamite."

"I think this one will be a genuine break-up. I think clearly, we have the d**k of the group known to be," Nemeth said of Caster. "This plays in and works out for both, one: it shows Caster being a d**k and getting what's coming to him... and then you also tell the story of Swerve who was out for a little bit coming back and not F'ing around."

Nemeth was happy with the match as he appreciated the opposite personalities between the two, with Caster having fun and joking around and Swerve being no-nonsense and serious. Nemeth was also taken by surprise that the match lasted only two minutes but praised the way the story was told.

"This was — Swerve is not F'ing around, kick the s**t out of Caster, got the win, and reminded everybody who he is," Nemeth continued. "It helps both their stories. You get Swerve back to ass-kicking and you get Caster getting a little [of] that's coming to him, more than usual, to let him know; maybe that sets him straight."

