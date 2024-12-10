AEW's Thunder Rosa Praises Athleticism Of WWE NXT Women

Women's wrestling has potentially seen its strongest development through "WWE NXT." The quality of "NXT" women's matches has not just overshadowed the men's matches on the brand, but also on the main roster, as women's "NXT" matches noticeably featured greater athleticism, a standard that today's roster still feels and lives up to.

AEW star Thunder Rosa spoke about the women of "NXT" during her recent appearance on "Busted Open" and had nothing but praise for them.

"The fact that some of the matches are better than the male matches consistently every week, that's saying something," Rosa pointed out. "From what Evolution was meant to be when [WWE] did that show, to what it is right now, especially in WWE, it's night and day. The amount of athleticism that exists in the women's division is incredible."

Rosa referred to the all women's WWE PPV Evolution that took place in October 2018, a first-of-its-kind event for the promotion. The Last Woman Standing match that night between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship was labeled by WWE as their best match of 2018. Since that event, WWE's women's wrestlers, especially in "NXT," are considerably fiercer, more athletic, and have a better connection with the audience that, as a result, has the women carrying the show.

"You have really good women who are excellent at cutting promos, and they're extremely charismatic and extremely entertaining, so we are at another level," Rosa continued. "That's why I said that the competition is so high — that makes us all excel on what we do, and it's amazing when you have that kind of environment, and then you can thrive on that environment, which is what they're doing in 'NXT.' All these women are thriving because they're getting that opportunity to get all the reps that they need to become superstars."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.