AEW's Jeff Jarrett Addresses Possibility Of Doing More Commentary

Jeff Jarrett has the distinction of being one of the last active pro wrestlers who debuted in the '80s to still be wrestling, which he does in AEW, while he has also proven his chops in AEW's commentary booth.

During a recent episode of his "My World" podcast, he revealed whether he could transition into being a full-time commentator in the future. Jarrett recalled being approached by AEW commentator Tony Schiavone in catering one day, who informed him that he would be doing commentary on "AEW Dynamite" that night.

"He said, 'Hey, you're gonna do 'Dynamite' tonight,' I'm like, 'Do What?' He's like, 'You're gonna be the third man.' I said 'No, no, no, no, no, no.' He said, 'Really?' I said, 'Well, you're ribbing, what's going on?' He said, 'Nope, "The Man" has requested you to do it, they want to know if you're up for it?'" Jarrett said.

The WWE Hall of Famer then further recalled asking Schiavone if he thought he would be able to pull it off. But even with his endorsement, "The Last Outlaw" was still apprehensive about commentating. Jarrett noted that in the past, he would often have conversations with other commentators about their profession, calling it an art. He hinted that fans might someday see him become a full-time color commentator after his recent appearance in the announcers' desk.

"But, yeah, I would [commentate] — when the time — if it ever [happens] that would be a bonus to the career. But, yeah, prior to Spokane, and me doing that one episode of 'Dynamite' and 'Rampage?' I'd have said zero chance," he stated.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.