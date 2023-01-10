Jeff Jarrett Reflects On How He Ended Up As An In-Ring AEW Competitor

It was a busy 2022 for Jeff Jarrett. He began the year working for GCW, after getting in shape with the help of a personal trainer. The GCW run then led to a stint with the NWA, another run in WWE in an executive and occasional onscreen role, Ric Flair's Last Match, and now AEW, where he again works on and offscreen. Not a bad run for old Double J.

Of course, the plan regarding Jarrett's run in AEW has gone differently than expected. In an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jarrett described to fellow AEW star Chris Jericho just how he wound up wrestling for the promotion, despite initially being approached regarding other matters.

"I did Ric Flair's Last Match, then out of the blue, just kind of having conversations with the place you built," Jarrett said to Jericho. "That was all on, I guess you could say my day job, the Director of Business Development. I'm very familiar with Universal Studios, obviously the live event business, I'm a third-generation promoter, I've got some international projects that have been in the works for four, five years, others that have been going twelve months. Those conversations took place, and then the funny thing, on the way to the bread store, I was asked 'Hey man. You want to put on your boots again?' And here we are."

Jarrett has spent his onscreen AEW tenure associated with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt to date, primarily feuding with Darby Allin, Sting, and The Acclaimed. Despite falling to The Acclaimed this past Wednesday on "Dynamite", Jarrett and Lethal will get another shot at the AEW Tag Team Champions tonight, challenging them to a No Holds Barred match on "AEW Battle of the Belts."

