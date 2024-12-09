AEW Star Ricochet Describes Intense, 'Addicting' Feeling He Gets From Wrestling

Ricochet has fully integrated himself into his new home of AEW following his surprise debut at All In London, and since then the former WWE Superstar has been very vocal about how he has rediscovered his love for pro wrestling.

During a recent appearance on "CHGO Sports," the AEW star was asked where his motivation to perform comes from after being in the business for so long.

"It's almost like indescribable, unexplainable, to be honest with you," Ricochet said. "I say it all the time, it's the adrenaline rush, whatever the feeling that it gives you when you're out there. It's like a drug that just can't be replicated, it is a feeling that can't be replicated, and again, I started at 14 years old, all the [up], my very first match was the day I turned 15, like, in front of a live audience, a live crowd. And since then, man, it just ... I threw all my apples into that one basket because of the feeling that it gives you."

Ricochet admitted that it is hard to explain the feeling when he gets to the ring, but the closest comparison he could think of is when a musician steps out on stage for a live performance.

As for Ricochet's next performance, he is currently taking part in the 2024 Continental Classic tournament where he is sitting on three points after losing to Claudio Castagnoli and beating Komander. His next opponent will be Brody King at the Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite" on December 11, and will then have matches against Darby Allin and Will Ospreay left in his campaign.

