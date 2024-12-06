Eric Bischoff Added Stipulation To MLW One Shot Match Between Former WWE Stars

Last night, Eric Bischoff took a seat behind the creative wheel once again when he assumed full control of Major League Wrestling's One Shot event in Queens, New York. Bischoff's first order of business was a singles match between two former WWE stars — that being Matt Riddle and Donovan Dijak. According to the former WCW President, though, a match needs stakes. As such, he later made a notable change to Riddle vs. Dijak.

"If you do [listen] to [the '83 Weeks' podcast], then you've heard me say this before: a match has got to have stakes. So let's have some more fun tonight. You've got a match a little bit later on. How can we make this more fun for all of you and for you?" Bischoff told Riddle at the top of the One Shot show. "I've got it. We'll create some stakes, so that if you lose and Dijak wins, he gets your title shot."

At MLW Battle Riot VI, Riddle secured himself a future shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by Satoshi Kojima. Following this, the promotion announced that Riddle would challenge Kojima for the title at MLW Kings of Colosseum on January 11. And with a victory over Dijak, albeit by disqualification, at One Shot, "The Original Bro" kept that title match intact.

The closing moments of Riddle vs. Dijak saw the former apply a body lock on the latter. Dijak's manager Saint Laurent, however, suddenly pulled the referee out of the ring before pulling Riddle up to his feet by his hair. As Riddle began firing off strikes on Laurent, Dijak hit him from behind, causing the referee to call for the bell. Eventually, Tom Lawlor made the save, prompting Dijak and Laurent to retreat.