Dave Meltzer Expects An All-Time Record Gate For This WWE 2025 Premium Live Event

Last month, news broke that WWE would be returning to the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada for the first time in 22 years for the 2025 Elimination Chamber. This will be the fourth time in two years that a WWE PLE will be coming to Toronto, largely due to the city being a strong market for wrestling, but with tickets for Elimination Chamber going on sale to the public today, Dave Meltzer stated in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," that he expects the show to break a new record.

"The expectation, and really it's a lock, the show will set the all-time gate record for Canada. The record is still the 2002 WrestleMania with Hogan vs. Rock at $3,846,033 and ticket prices have gone up like crazy since then, and WWE stadium shows are going to do in excess of $5 million and in a market like Toronto, likely significantly more. The poster for the show had Punk, Cena, Jey Uso, Belair, Morgan, and Ripley. Notably no Rhodes nor Reigns ... that tells you how hot WWE is when they can book a stadium for the Chamber PPV and don't even have to put two of their biggest regular big show draws on the show."

Meltzer believes that Rhodes' WrestleMania opponent will likely already be determined when the Elimination Chamber takes place, explaining that the Royal Rumble winner or The Rock could be the opponent, meaning that he might not appear on the show. Meltzer also noted that pre-sale lower-tier tickets for Elimination Chamber are currently set at $200. whereas top-tier tickets are priced at $7,000.

