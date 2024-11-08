WWE Announces 2025 Elimination Chamber Date & Location

For the second consecutive year, WWE's Elimination Chamber will take place internationally, with Toronto, Ontario, Canada set to host the final Premium Live Event before WrestleMania 41. Toronto has become a popular destination for WWE over the last few years, with both Money in the Bank this past July and Elimination Chamber 2023 taking place from the Scotiabank Area. However, on Friday WWE announced that Elimination Chamber 2025 will be held at the Rogers Centre on Saturday, March 1, marking the first time the company will return to the venue since WrestleMania 18 in 2002. WWE CCO Triple H released a statement following the news, where he expressed his excitement to host another WWE PLE in Canada.

"Canada is an amazing place to host our biggest Premium Live Events, with its passionate fans and rich history that spans decades, said "The Game." "On the heels of a record-breaking Money in the Bank this past July, we are excited to return to Toronto for an even larger event in 2025." This past summer, Money in the Bank became the highest-grossing Canadian WWE arena event in company history, and also featured 16-time World Champion John Cena's shocking retirement tour announcement. The Rogers Centre also hosted some of the greatest moments in WWE history, with the "Icon vs. Icon" match between The Rock and Hulk Hogan taking place at WrestleMania 18, as well as the first one-on-one match between Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6.

Elimination Chamber 2025 Priority Passes are now available via On Location, offering fans the ability to receive premium seating, meet WWE stars, take ringside photos, and other perks. Further details about how to register for pre-sale ticket opportunities can be found through WWE.com.