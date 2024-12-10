AEW's Mercedes Mone Reflects On Relationship With WWE Star Carmella

Despite both coming up through "WWE NXT" and ascending to WWE's main roster one-year apart, Carmella and Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks) didn't wrestle a televised singles match until December 2020, when the latter defended her SmackDown Women's Championship on "WWE SmackDown." Later that same month, Mone again defended her title against Carmella at WWE's TLC pay-per-view. During a recent edition of the "Mone Mag" newsletter, Mone reflected on her relationship with Carmella, as well as their first pair of televised singles affairs.

"It was exciting and refreshing to finally step into the ring with someone I had known for so long but had never wrestled alongside," Mone wrote. "Our first pay-per-view match together was nothing short of incredible. Even without the electric energy of the fans, I truly felt that we delivered the match of the night. We had such great chemistry, and it was clear that we both brought our A-game. At one point, I remember looking over at her, and we shared a moment of mutual respect and excitement. It was a blast!

"... Working with Carmella was everything I hoped it would be and more. It's funny how the universe works, bringing us together when the timing was just right. I can't wait to see where our paths lead us next, but I'll always cherish those moments we finally got to share in the ring."

According to Mone, she and Carmella received great praise from the locker room, including Bryan Danielson (aka Daniel Bryan), after their TLC performance, which saw Mone retain her title. Fast forward to 2024, Mone now reigns as the TBS Champion for AEW and the NJPW STRONG Women's Champion for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Meanwhile, Carmella is hopeful for an in-ring return following the birth of her first child, but made it clear that she's focused on dealing with an injury, namely Drop Foot, first.