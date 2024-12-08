Kofi Kingston Assesses The New Day's WWE Goals, Xavier Woods' World Title Potential
After shockingly turning heel on Big E on "WWE Raw," it looks as though Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are continuing as a tag team despite their squabbling in recent months. Kingston recently appeared on the "Battleground Podcast" to talk about the pair's future now that Big E isn't in the picture, noting that he has confidence in himself and Woods to be great.
According to Kingston, he and Woods didn't need to turn heel on each other to get ahead. Furthermore, there was no reason to resort to violence against Big E because they represent the strongest bond of brotherhood in professional wrestling history.
"We just came out there and we told the truth," Kingston said. "I didn't punch E in the face. I didn't fight E... Woods didn't put E in a hold. We had words and we told the truth. That's the difference between guys like the Usos and us. We are the greatest tag team of all time and there's a reason for that, because we come out there and we're a team, no matter what. The group over everything. We over me, that's what we do... we lead by example every single time, whether you like it or not."
As it stands, Woods is the only member of New Day who has yet to win a World Championship in WWE. That said, Kingston believes his partner has what it takes to reach that level.
Kofi Kingston discusses Xavier Woods as a potential World Champion
Kofi Kingston believes Xavier Woods is frustrated because he has never held a World Championship like himself or Big E. He said that Woods doesn't hold any anger toward them about it, but Kingston understands the frustration after working for over a decade to get his own first big championship title reign.
"He's definitely worthy of being a world champion. [He's] in a similar situation as myself; I suffered for 11 years trying to get an opportunity," Kingston said. "He hasn't had that opportunity yet. So yes, of course, there's frustration there when you're a WWE Superstar, you want to be the best and you want to be recognized as the best and one way to do that is by winning a World Championship, so he has those aspirations."
Woods may have never held a singles championship during his time in WWE, but he did capture the King of the Ring title in October 2021. He defeated Finn Balor in Saudi Arabia to win the tournament, and was crowned complete with robe and sceptre. According to Kingston, winning that tournament is arguably a lot more difficult than becoming a World Champion.
"When you count the limited amount of people that have become King of the Ring, that's an incredible accolade," Kingston said. "We're still doing this. It's not over. We're still in it and we're still trying to continue to be the greatest team of all time. "
