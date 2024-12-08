Kofi Kingston Assesses The New Day's WWE Goals, Xavier Woods' World Title Potential

After shockingly turning heel on Big E on "WWE Raw," it looks as though Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are continuing as a tag team despite their squabbling in recent months. Kingston recently appeared on the "Battleground Podcast" to talk about the pair's future now that Big E isn't in the picture, noting that he has confidence in himself and Woods to be great.

According to Kingston, he and Woods didn't need to turn heel on each other to get ahead. Furthermore, there was no reason to resort to violence against Big E because they represent the strongest bond of brotherhood in professional wrestling history.

"We just came out there and we told the truth," Kingston said. "I didn't punch E in the face. I didn't fight E... Woods didn't put E in a hold. We had words and we told the truth. That's the difference between guys like the Usos and us. We are the greatest tag team of all time and there's a reason for that, because we come out there and we're a team, no matter what. The group over everything. We over me, that's what we do... we lead by example every single time, whether you like it or not."

As it stands, Woods is the only member of New Day who has yet to win a World Championship in WWE. That said, Kingston believes his partner has what it takes to reach that level.