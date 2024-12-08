Tommy Dreamer Explains Why He Thinks AEW's Hurt Syndicate Is 'Miscast'

The Hurt Syndicate has been a welcome addition to the AEW roster since joining the company. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP have already made their mark by targeting former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland soon after the group debuted. "Busted Open Radio" host and TNA Wrestling's head of creative Tommy Dreamer commented on The Hurt Syndicate and how AEW is improperly using the trio as villains while reviewing the December 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

"The Hurt Syndicate are miscast. Hurt Syndicate are babyfaces," Dreamer critiqued. "But here's the other issue: the AEW fans, there's very few heels/babyfaces. You have to do design your heels the way you want and that's why I feel for that moment, we had definitive heels with The Death Riders, and we had definitive babyfaces with Jay [White], Hangman Page, and Orange Cassidy."

Dreamer equated his thought to old school wrestling, using The Four Horsemen as an example who as a group had money, women, titles and were booed. A small portion of fans cheered them, but they were mostly booed when they worked babyfaces, but then the reaction changed when The Horsemen faced foreign villains.

"If that's the route [AEW is] going to take, I don't know if it is, but you need your babyfaces super strong and your heels super strong to get people to really," Dreamer added. That said, MVP doesn't care if the group is cheered or booed, as he claims the Hurt Syndicate's mission is to win titles and make money in AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.