WWE's The Undertaker Defends Claims Made On Joe Rogan's Podcast

WWE Hall of Famer Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway addressed those who thought he was embellishing things when he said wrestlers used to carry weapons into the locker room.

Prior to his 2020 retirement, Calaway had spent decades sharing the locker room with a who's who of wrestling icons including Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. During which time, he witnessed much of the industry change and evolve, specifically recalling it being commonplace for weapons to be carried in the locker room during a 2021 appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he also called the current product soft. The diminishing remarks toward today's wrestling sparked debate afterward, and Calaway himself has clarified that a lot of the change observed has been for the better. But he touched on the subject once more during an episode of "Six Feet Under," this time addressing those who didn't believe what he had said.

"People called bulls*** on me when I went on Rogan and told, back in the day, that people carried guns and knives in their bags," he laughed. "There was bulls*** called on me, 'How d'you go through TSA?' There wasn't a TSA back then and we were in the car. I'm telling you man, it was a whole different ball game back then. It was the wild, wild west. I'm glad, I am so happy that the business has evolved to where it is now so guys don't have to worry about it... You just didn't mess with the people, there were fights but you just didn't."

Calaway's description of the wrestling days of yore is only compounded by real-life happenstances, with his 1987 debut opponent, Bruiser Brody, stabbed to death in a Puerto Rico locker room the next year by Jose Huertas Gonzalez.