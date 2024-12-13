WWE Star Cody Rhodes Explains Reason For Wearing Expensive Suits

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is usually only seen without his suit when he's in a match, leading to veterans such as Bully Ray describing him as a heel and comparing him to the likes of Ted DiBiase and Ric Flair. During an interview with "Jazzys World TV," Rhodes explained that wearing suits is a far more sentimental thing to him.

"I wish it was something that was a thing that my family did, but my dad didn't even know how to tie a tie," Rhodes explained, pointing at how his father, Dusty Rhodes, was hardly ever seen wearing a suit since it simply wasn't his "forte." "For me, and specifically where it started was when I was doing the independent scene, I wanted to be basically the man I always thought I could be."

Rhodes further explained that the man he saw himself as would will things into existence and dress the part, even though it led to some people criticizing him. "A lot of people looked at it and thought like, 'Oh, it was overcompensation, oh it was pretentious, oh it was insecurity'.' Really, it was just a matter of I felt like, 'Hey, I wanna be the most professional in the room,'"

Rhodes also noted that by doing this, he wanted to change the perception of pro wrestling and that wearing suits ultimately became second nature to him. However, he doesn't wear them when he's at home, saying, "It became all I wear to the point where it's funny if you ever catch me in — I guess vacation clothes I call them... They're really bad."

