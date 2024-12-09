Photo: AEW Couple Lexy Nair And Big Bill Celebrate Their Wedding

AEW stars William "Big Bill" Morrissey and Lexy Nair have tied the knot, according to a new post on Instagram from Nair. The wedding took place over the weekend at a resort in Mexico, with photos showing Nair getting ready, the ceremony itself, and the reception afterwards. A number of Morrissey and Nair's AEW co-workers took to the comments to share their support for the couple, including Renee Paquette, Anthony Bowens, and Taya Valkyrie.

The two first announced their engagement back in December 2022, not long after Morrissey began working for AEW. Nair has previously credited Morrissey as one of the people who inspired her to accept an onscreen role in AEW, stating that he encouraged her to make the move in 2019. Morrissey and Nair have been dating since at least 2021, with the two likely meeting because "Diamond" Dallas Page is Nair's step-father.

In the past, Morrissey has been very open about his struggles against substance abuse and depression, with Page being the key figure who helped him get sober in 2019. Since that point, Morrissey's career has been on a major upswing, with a successful Impact run that led to his opportunity with AEW.

As Big Bill, Morrissey has joined up with Chris Jericho onscreen, serving as the veteran performer's right-hand man. Meanwhile, Nair can be seen as a backstage interviewer on AEW programming, as well as portraying a more prominent character on the Ring of Honor brand. For much of 2023 and 2024, Nair has been deeply involved in a storyline featuring ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz as her "minion."