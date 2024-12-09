AEW's Skye Blue Recalls Positive Tear-Filled Meeting With Tony Khan

AEW star Skye Blue is arguably the most improved star on the women's roster outside of Julia Hart, and across the past year she's gained a substantial following and had several title shots. Unfortunately, Blue suffered an injury back in July, and has since been sidelined, but she had an interview with Chicago Wolves color analyst Billy Gardner, alongside her real-life boyfriend, Kyle Fletcher, where she recalled an emotional meeting with Tony Khan.

"We had dark matches...and at the end of one of the dark matches, Tony came out on the stage, had me come up the stage, and I thought I'd messed up like 'Oh my God, I'm going to get fired before I'm even hired!'" Blue recalled during the interview, before explaining that Khan simply wanted to ask her to be at the Battle Royal during the following AEW All Out pay-per-view, which left her "bawling [her] eyes out like a kid."

Blue then telephoned her mother to tell her she'd be wrestling on the PPV.

"I've never heard a scream so loud through the phone, she was so excited!" Blue recalled, feeling that she'd finally "made it" in pro wrestling. During the same interview, Blue gave a brief update on her recovery status and hinted that the process has been slow, but seemed optimistic while determined to come back at full strength.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the interview with Billy Gardner and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.