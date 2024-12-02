AEW Star Skye Blue Offers Injury Update

Skye Blue has been out of action since July 20, when she suffered an ankle injury on "AEW Collision" during her match against Hikaru Shida. Though she did make a cameo during the AEW All Out Zero Hour pre-show in September, Skye has yet to wrestle again, with no timetable available for her return. Making a recent appearance at a Chicago Wolves minor league hockey game alongside boyfriend and fellow AEW star Kyle Fletcher, Blue did offer a short update on the recovery process.

"It's hard sitting at home and watching [Fletcher] still go to work and being like, 'I feel fine. I can walk [so] I can wrestle, right?'" Blue said. "And I'm like, 'Oh. No, I can't.' But we're getting there. I just want to come back fully healthy so I can go crazy and do all my hardcore matches and be 100%."

At the time she was injured, Blue was in the midst of her first run as a heel, with an alliance in place between herself and Julia Hart. Like Blue, Hart suffered an injury earlier this year, though her return has been teased in recent vignettes. While it's not clear when Blue will be able to return to the ring, the 25-year-old envisions a long future for herself in the business, wrestling until the age of 80.

"I love this so much," Blue stated. "I want to do it until the day I die."

Blue debuted with AEW in 2021, working her way up from dark matches to pay-per-view spots. While she has yet to win a championship in the promotion, Blue has wrestled against most of the top names in the division and picked up victories against Kris Statlander, Queen Aminata, and Anna Jay.