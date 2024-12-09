Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Provides Update On The Status Of His Promotion

Over the last several years, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has been trying to get his own independent wrestling promotion off the ground. As of Prinze's last update, he was told he'd likely need to find an existing federation to work with rather than starting one from scratch. Speaking on a recent edition of "Wrestling With Freddie," Prinze informed his listeners where the project currently stands.

"I'm a man with a TV deal who doesn't have a promotion," Prinze said. "How does this happen? How do I do everything backwards?"

Though Prinze was tight-lipped on details, he had at one point found a promotion that looked like a promising option to take over. Unfortunately, that deal fell apart, and Prinze feared that he would have to go back to the drawing board. Thankfully, his business partner approached him with a list of other promotions that might serve as good options.

"I'm gonna have to meet with new people once again," Prinze continued. "I'm gonna have to pitch myself to these promotions once again and earn their trust once again, but hopefully I'll be able to do it."

According to Prinze, the sticking point with past opportunities was always financial, but he's confident that he'll be able to come to terms with a promotion under the right circumstances. For now, the former "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star is going to put his nose to the grindstone and continue working to bring his idea into existence. Prinze stated that he has experienced doubts as to whether or not he should start a promotion, but he was adamant that he won't give up on his dream and pushed others to adopt the same mentality in their own lives.

