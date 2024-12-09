Darby Allin Recalls How Sting's AEW Career Took An Unexpected Turn

When Darby Allin first joined AEW in 2019, no one could've ever predicted that his run with the promotion would see him becoming so closely associated with wrestling legend Sting. And yet, that's exactly what happened, as the duo formed an unlikely beyond upon Sting's AEW debut in 2020, which lasted all the way till Sting's retirement this year, with him and Allin as AEW World Tag Team Champions.

And yet, it almost didn't happen that way. While talking about his partnership with Sting in an interview with "KQ2," Allin revealed that Sting was originally pegged to do far less with AEW, before Allin stepped in.

"It was wild," Alin said. "He comes into the company, and he's not originally supposed to wrestle. He's supposed to make a couple of appearances. But I convinced him to get back in the ring. And the rest is history, man. I feel like he's so...his last run was probably his...almost his best run of his whole entire career, man. And at the end of it, he was so stoked that he came back, because it's a gamble to come back at like 61. You've got nothing left to prove in the world of wrestling.

"So to come back and, like, risk that, because people always remember the ending of the career. So if he came back and like, say, crapped the bed or something like that, people wouldn't forget that. They'd be like 'Aww dude, this guy should've stayed retired.' So it's cool that...he can look...back at his career and go 'Dude, I did that. I went out on my own terms. It was awesome.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "KQ2" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription