AEW Rampage Hits Another New Low For Key Demo Viewership As Show Prepares To Sunset

The December 6 episode of "AEW Rampage" was stacked to the gills with three huge matches in the Continental Classic tournament. Ricochet got the better of Komander, Daniel Garcia defeated The Beast Mortos, and Kazuchika Okada picked up his first win in the tournament over Mark Briscoe. However, for all of those matches, "Rampage" hit another new low when it came to its viewing figures as the show reaches its eventual cancellation.

According to "Programming Insider," the December 6 episode of "Rampage" earned a 0.04 number in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the 0.03 earned the previous week, but is the lowest number the show has earned in the demographic ever in its normal timeslot of Friday nights at 10 PM ET on TNT. The low number meant that "Rampage" ranked 25th for the evening in the demo for all primetime telecasts that aired on cable on December 6.

The average viewership didn't have a great week either as the show averaged a total of 177,000 viewers. While this is still a 40 percent increase on the pre-empted episode that aired on November 30 which earned 126,000 viewers, this figure is the lowest average viewership since November 1, and the third lowest average viewership for any episode of "Rampage" in the show's history.

To go with the festive period, and to potentially bring in more interest to the show, the final three episodes of "Rampage" will all have special themes before the show is eventually canceled at the end of the year due to not being included in the new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. Winter is Coming will be held on December 13, Holiday Bash on December 20, and the final episode of Rampage will be the New Year's Smash special that will air on December 27.