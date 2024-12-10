WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Teases Final Wrestling Appearance At Upcoming MLW Show

Eric Bischoff has been making the rounds at wrestling events, with recent appearances on both "WWE NXT" and MLW's One Shot PPV event. Bischoff has teased that he could be making a big appearance in MLW next year.

"I don't want to spill too much too soon. I will say that Atlanta's a cool place to be in early February and rumor has it there's going to be an MLW event in Atlanta, so don't be surprised," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks" ahead of his MLW One Shot appearance. "I don't know how much longer I'm going to be doing these live wrestling shows. So if this is going to be my last live wrestling appearance, it's kinda cool to do it at Center Stage. It's kinda full-circle."

Center Stage was the home of many WCW events back when Bischoff was an announcer for and eventually President of the company in the '90s. According to Bischoff, the possibility of retiring from live appearances mainly comes down to feasibility.

"I don't want to make it sound like I'm too good for anything," Bischoff said. He explained that his biggest obstacle in making live appearances is travel, though he doesn't feel he's in a position to say "no" to WWE. "I guess it depends on when, where, how often, but look I'm not gonna turn down an opportunity to do something for WWE. They're a class organization, treat you right. Always keep an open mind, for sure."

Bischoff also noted that he'd be interested in helping WWE's new ID program, which is meant to help prospective signees find ways to better themselves and support themselves on the way to a WWE contract.