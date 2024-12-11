Eric Bischoff Believes This AEW Signing Has Been A 'Disaster'

AEW has signed several big-name stars since they began in 2019, many of whom have arrived at the promotion after featuring in WWE. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who signed several Hall of Fame wrestlers when running WCW, believes that one of the signings made by AEW CEO Tony Khan this year, Mercedes Mone, has been an abject failure due to Khan's booking of her.

"Mercedes Mone is not old, she's relatively young, she was a massive star in WWE, massive, and she came to AEW and it's been an unmitigated disaster because of her creative and because Tony doesn't know how to produce her," Bischoff remarked on "83 Weeks." "In WWE she was protected because people understood what her strengths were, but more importantly, understood what her weakness were and they produced her accordingly."

The same approach was taken by Paul Heyman while running ECW in the '90s, who was cautious to focus on a wrestler's strengths and cover their weaknesses. The result made the wrestlers connect with fans and avoid rebelling from the audience for being unhappy with the quality of matches or promos.

"Because Tony Khan is clueless and he has zero experience and no feel or instinct whatsoever for the television industry, he brought this megastar in from WWE, who's not over-the-hill and old, who was an established superstar and, again, abject failure," Bischoff continued. "It's the creative and Tony's inability to produce compelling television."

Mone had a sparkling debut in AEW as she won the AEW TBS Championship in her very first match in the promotion at Double Or Nothing in May, and still holds the title.

