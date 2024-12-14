AEW Star Bobby Lashley Recalls Being Shot During Bank Robbery

AEW star Bobby Lashley has recalled being in a bank when it was robbed and being shot by the robbers.

Lashley narrated the frightening incident on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," which happened before he began his pro wrestling career.

"I don't know what happened, if the guy like kicked the door down and just because of that the gun went off, but the gun went off. I took a dive down on the ground and I was laying down there on just a cold pavement for a while and that was kind of like — that, you know, [was the] let's get serious mode because I was like, I'm in a position of disadvantage completely laying on the ground," said Lashley. "And that was that time where a lot of your life start like flashing before you because when he shot, I don't know, it was something where I couldn't even hear out of the side so I had like a ringing in my head and then just diving down to the ground I felt like, you know, just with the contact I was like, you know, I was shocked, so my whole body was kind of in shock there for a second."

Lashley recalled that after the robbers left the bank, the president of the bank shut the doors from the inside. When Lashley got up and tried to help others in the bank, he realized that his knee had swollen up, and remembered being in intense pain. After going to the hospital, test results showed him that he had sustained some serious injuries, and was informed that he needed surgery.