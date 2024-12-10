Booker T Says This WWE NXT Star Is The One To Whom He'd Give The Ball

2024 "NXT" has largely been the Trick Williams show. The year began with Williams feuding, and then later defeating, his former ally Carmelo Hayes, and soon gave way to him becoming NXT Champion, even as talents like Ethan Page nipped at his heels. So it's probably no surprise for Williams, now in his second reign as NXT Champ, that WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T sees him as the brand's face of the franchise.

Nevertheless, Booker got a chance to confirm it on a recent episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, when a fan asked Booker to critique Williams' in-ring work. While stopping short of saying Williams was a world class worker, Booker did state that Williams is exactly where he expected him to be, and was getting more confidence and improving by the day. That, according to Booker, makes it easy to declare Williams as "the guy" in WWE's third brand.

"If I'm going to give the ball to anybody right now, it's definitely Trick Williams," Booker said. "Seriously. And Ridge Holland...does Ridge Holland deserve a piece of the action? Of course he does. Is Ridge Holland doing some of his best work, right now, since he's been in WWE? Of course he is. I really believe that. Can a guy like Wes Lee step up and be NXT Champ? I think so. A guy like Ethan Page? Of course, I feel that way also. But I really feel that the guy right now, the guy that's got the rock is Trick Williams."

