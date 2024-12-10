D-Von Dudley Suggests This WWE Raw Storyline Could Be A Swerve

Last week on "WWE Raw," the long awaited breakup of The New Day transpired when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel and rejected help from a returning Big E, blaming him for their recent failures despite the former WWE Champion having been on the shelf due to injury. Following the ending of the vaunted trio, many have speculated what the long-term goal could be for the storyline, especially if Big E is eventually able to get cleared to wrestle. However, while speaking with "Women's Wrestling Talk," WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley explained that The New Day breakup could possibly be a ruse.

"Who's to know what's gonna happen? Who's to know this ain't all a setup for somebody. In terms of maybe these three are getting together to take out The Bloodline. We don't know. Maybe they want to make it look like they're breaking up and ousting out Big E and then all of a sudden, Xavier and Kofi are in the ring doing their thing and next thing you know, here comes Big E for the rescue. Nobody ever sees it coming. So see, we don't know. Is it the right thing to do? Yes and no."

Dudley continued to suggest how The New Day's longevity could play a massive role in their storyline, explaining that their 10-year history together is the reason he remains doubtful about Kingston and Woods going their separate ways with Big E.

