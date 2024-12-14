Booker T Gets Candid About WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse Ventura

After making an appearance on "WWE Raw" earlier this year, Jesse "The Body" Ventura is set to return to the company in a major way, joining the commentary table for the revival of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC. With the wrestling world abuzz over Ventura's return, Booker T shared his thoughts on the performer during a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame."

"He's an icon," Booker said. "He was always a top guy. You always knew Jesse 'The Body.' You know what his shtick was, you knew what he was all about. He was always one of my favorite guys."

Along with Ventura's talents as a wrestler, Booker commended him for his integrity as a person and the fact that he always speaks his mind. The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that Ventura previously served in the military and then had to return home and work hard for everything he eventually earned — something that Booker greatly admires about Ventura.

"If you just sit and listen to some of Jesse's stories that he tells, you will learn a whole lot about this world and how it is run," Booker continued. "I'm serious."

Ventura is among the first professional wrestlers to pursue a career in politics, going on to serve as Mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, before eventually becoming that state's governor. His term as governor lasted from 1999 until 2003.

Outside of his political career, Ventura has made a few WWE appearances over the years, including his induction into the company's Hall of Fame in 2004. However, Ventura famously butted heads with Vince McMahon. With McMahon no longer occupying a role in WWE, it sounds as though Ventura may be around more often.

