AEW's Dax Harwood Reflects On Motivation In Wrestling Career

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood was a little sentimental recently as the anniversary of a very important match in both Harwood and FTR's, career recently came around.

On December 10, 2022, The Briscoes defeated FTR in a brutal Double Dog Collar match for the ROH World Tag Team Championships at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view, a match that is not only remembered as one of the best matches of the past few years but acted as the penultimate match of Jay Briscoe's life before his untimely passing in January 2023. With that in mind, Harwood took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to explain how this match got him to reflect on why he became a wrestler in the first place.

"At some point, it does become about the money," Harwood wrote. "You give your body, your health, your sanity, and your relationships, all to the business. Naturally, you want something to show for it. Sacrificing pieces of yourself, so at the end of the day, when it's all over, the aches, pain, & heartbreak were worth it. But that's not why we start. Maybe for some, sure, but not all. This is why I started."

The Double Dog Collar match was the third match FTR and The Briscoes had in 2022, with Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeating Jay and Mark in both their bouts at Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor, the latter of which being a two-out-of-three falls match. However, despite being the only match in the series that FTR lost, and losing copious amounts of blood in the process, Harwood has admitted that their Final Battle clash is his favorite match of his entire career, celebrating the match on the match's first anniversary where he thanked everyone involved, including the cameramen, the referee, and AEW President Tony Khan.