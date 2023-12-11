AEW's Dax Harwood Looks Back On FTR's Classic ROH Final Battle Bout Against The Briscoes

AEW star Dax Harwood has reminisced fondly about FTR's incredible match with The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle, calling it the "greatest match" of his career.

A year to the day after their iconic Double Dog Collar match at ROH Final Battle 2022, Harwood took to social media to highlight why the match meant a lot to him and also touched upon the two teams' reaction behind the scenes after the conclusion of the match. Harwood recalled the four stars conversing backstage after the match, where they discussed how it would be one to remember for the ages and that they'd talk about it for decades to come. He also thanked every one that played a part in the match, including AEW CEO Tony Khan.

"We couldn't have achieved that without having our equals there to bring that emotion out of us. The story going into this match proves that, whatever you believe, there HAS to be something bigger than us out there," said the former ROH Tag Team Champion. "Everyone that had a hand in this match & this moment, from Tony, The Briscoes, Cash, Paul, Posey, the camera men, the producers, I can't thank you enough for what you've given me, my career, and my life."

The hard-hitting and brutal dog collar match ended in The Briscoes' favor, who began their 13th reign of the title — the most in the history of the title. But, just over a month after their historic win, Jay Briscoe died after being involved in a car accident, following which his brother, Mark, vacated the titles.