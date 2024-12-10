WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Addresses Prospects Of In-Ring Return

It has been well over a year since WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus stepped inside a ring, with her Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch at Payback 2023 being the most recent memory WWE fans have of the Canadian. However, 2025 will be a year where Stratus will celebrate a very special milestone, as it will be 25 years since her WWE debut, leading many to wonder if she will make an in-ring return. speaking with Sports Illustrated, Stratus admitted that there is a part of her that feels like her feud with Lynch was the perfect place to leave her career.

"I have to be able to deliver a hundred percent. Then also, it has to be something challenging and different for the fans, and it has to do something and mean something. To leave off on this epic moment that's memorable and people talk about it, it's hard. Like, what can top that?" With that said, Stratus noted that there are many things to consider when it comes to potentially getting back in the ring. "I think it's like examining the landscape and seeing what works best for everyone," Stratus said. "There's so many parties to consider. The person that is in the storyline, the WWE. It's really collaborative."

As far as when a potential Stratus appearance could take place in 2025, she made her television debut for WWE on March 19, 2000, while her in-ring debut took place on June 22 that year, making the week of both of those dates potential destinations for the WWE Hall of Famer. However, Stratus has been very comfortable in retirement, so it would take something major to lure her back into a WWE ring.

