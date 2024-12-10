WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Addresses Changes In Non-Wrestler Roles
WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker has provided his thoughts on the several non-wrestling roles in WWE. Some of the most memorable personalities in wrestling have originated from roles where the character isn't a physical presence. Commentators such as Jim Ross or announcers such as Gene Okerlund will always be remembered for their iconic voice, however Undertaker recently went into detail about the importance of WWE referees on his podcast "Six Feet Under."
"You have to have that camaraderie and that trust level with your refs ... the WWE refs understood their role and they wanted to do whatever they could do to make the story that me and whoever I was working with mean that much more." Undertaker said. "You just have people that you gravitate towards and you like their style of reffing, so I'm sure most of my main events I got to choose who I wanted."
Undertaker continued to explain that wrestlers would request certain referees depending on the stipulation or importance of a match. He went into detail about how much he appreciated former WWE referee Mike Chioda for always consulting with him before every match in order to be as prepared as possible. "The Phenom" also suggested that many people who don't excel as a wrestler sometimes switch gears and learn how to be a referee.
The Undertaker weighs in on the importance of managers
The Undertaker then went into detail about the importance of managers, specifically touching on Paul Heyman, who he believes deserves an immense amount of credit for the work he has done with Roman Reigns over the last four years.
"It's an incredible run but Paul, Paul deserves his flowers. Roman deserves his as well. Roman, he has come light years from where he was at, and he was already in a good spot, but he came light years, and I think there's a lot of that he could take credit for, but Paul needs his credit."
"The Deadman" also feels that WWE doesn't use managers like they used to, saying that usually a manager would be best suited to enhance talent who lacked in promo skill or somebody that had a smaller build physically. Whereas today, Undertaker believes the size of a wrestler doesn't matter, and many stars who are good on the microphone still have managers.
