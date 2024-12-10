WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Addresses Changes In Non-Wrestler Roles

WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker has provided his thoughts on the several non-wrestling roles in WWE. Some of the most memorable personalities in wrestling have originated from roles where the character isn't a physical presence. Commentators such as Jim Ross or announcers such as Gene Okerlund will always be remembered for their iconic voice, however Undertaker recently went into detail about the importance of WWE referees on his podcast "Six Feet Under."

"You have to have that camaraderie and that trust level with your refs ... the WWE refs understood their role and they wanted to do whatever they could do to make the story that me and whoever I was working with mean that much more." Undertaker said. "You just have people that you gravitate towards and you like their style of reffing, so I'm sure most of my main events I got to choose who I wanted."

Undertaker continued to explain that wrestlers would request certain referees depending on the stipulation or importance of a match. He went into detail about how much he appreciated former WWE referee Mike Chioda for always consulting with him before every match in order to be as prepared as possible. "The Phenom" also suggested that many people who don't excel as a wrestler sometimes switch gears and learn how to be a referee.