Mick Foley Names Pick For Greatest Pro Wrestling Announcer Ever

Plenty of professional wrestlers past and present, as well as fans, have their own Mount Rushmore of performers. And when it comes to commentators, there's often a fairly strong overlap in terms of which names end up mentioned. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who debuted all the way back in 1983, certainly knows a thing or two about the announcing talent he's worked with over the years. If you ask him, there's only one answer as to who the greatest wrestling commentator of all time is.

"JR [Jim Ross] of course, with all due respect to Gordon [Solie], JR is the best we've ever seen," Foley said on "Foley Is Pod." It was then Conrad Thompson asked him who he'd put on his Mount Rushmore. After also naming Solie as well as Lance Russell, "The Hardcore Legend" clarified that he was specifically naming his list of "primary announcers" as opposed to color commentators, whom he admitted were "much more plentiful." Still, he had one more name to complete the list, and opted to choose a man who certainly went on to do more than just announce.

"Vince [McMahon]," Foley continued after a long pause. Thompson was a little taken aback, and proceeded to throw out names such as Michael Cole, Tony Schiavone, and even Bob Cottle. The former WWE Champion stuck to his guns, however, for one very specific reason. "Those guys were all very good," he added. "Vince was that hyperbole, man."

