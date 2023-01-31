Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

During his latest "Grilling JR" podcast the AEW announcer gave his thoughts on the recent Royal Rumble premium live event, claiming that it "was an amazing production" for what he caught of the event.

While the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he didn't watch the entire show in detail, he felt that it "looked great and sounded good" as he watched a former AEW star Cody Rhodes go all the way to win the Rumble, booking his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. In the process, he became the first wrestler in history to have worked for AEW to then jump ship and win the match.

"It was an interesting event," he said. "Certainly congratulate Cody Rhodes for winning it. It's not a huge surprise, but does that matter? He was the right guy for the job so there he is, and now he's gonna be able to help the company build their way to WrestleMania in the next few weeks."

WWE switched things up with the way they typically put together a Royal Rumble card this year by actually having the men's Rumble match open the show, and Ross admitted he "thought it was interesting" for the company to make that decision, but it was one that the legendary announcer seemed to enjoy as he thought it was a "good show" overall.

"[I] Didn't have a problem with it," he said on opening the show with the 30-man Rumble. "I thought it was an interesting way to start and it captured my attention right off the bat."

