WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Set For Double Duty Next Week With Title Defense

Nathan Frazer and Axiom defied the odds last weekend as they overcame their personal conflict, and Frazer's busted nose, to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships at "WWE NXT" Deadline. As revealed on Tuesday night's episode of "NXT," the two have now set themselves up for another tall task, as Axiom is slated to pull double duty.

After seeing Frazer get roughed up by Oba Femi in the recent Men's Iron Survivor Challenge, Axiom informed his tag team partner that "NXT" General Manager Ava approved his pitch to wrestle Femi on next week's episode of "NXT." Much to Axiom's dismay, Frazer then informed him that he had also approached Ava with a match request, specifically for them to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships next week. As such, Axiom will now take a page of his partner's playbook and wrestle twice.

"NXT" later confirmed that Gallus will challenge FrAxiom for their tag titles next Tuesday. Most recently, the duo successfully defended their championships against No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne and Tavion Heights at "NXT" Deadline. As Axiom noted, Frazer had performed earlier in the show as well, notably scoring a fall on Ethan Page in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. It was former NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, however, who eventually won the grueling battle after delivering a double chokeslam to Frazer and Wes Lee for an additional two points.

December 17 will mark the fifth televised title defense of FrAxiom's second tag title reign, after having previously beaten the likes of NQCC, A-Town Down Under, as well as Je'Von Evans and Cedric Alexander.