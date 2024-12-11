Tony D'Angelo Beats Former WWE NXT Champion To Retain NA Title

Tony D'Angelo completed the fourth defense of his reign as NXT North American Champion against "All Ego" Ethan Page during "WWE NXT." The match had been set up earlier in the show, as Page sat dejected in the locker room following his latest setback at Deadline last weekend; Page lost the latest attempt at getting back on track to re-gaining the NXT Championship he had lost back to Trick Williams in October, falling short to now-number one contender Oba Femi in the Iron Survivor Challenge. D'Angelo offered Page a shot at his North American title in an act of pity, which Page declined as he felt the title was beneath him, only to quickly change his mind when the title shot was open to the rest of the locker room.

The bout itself saw mostly back-and-forth action with the challenger in particular hastily looking to win the bout, attempting multiple roll-ups that wound up with him open to further offense. That would prove to be his undoing as the champion landed a powerbomb to secure the pinfall and victory. As D'Angelo celebrated his retention with the rest of The Family, Page sat once more dejected on the ring apron. He addressed his loss later in the show, spiraling that he didn't know his place after proving he couldn't win the North American title and at a loss as to how he would get back to the NXT Championship.