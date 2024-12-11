WWE NXT Title Match Set For Next Week In Lowell, MA

Eddy Thorpe was given an NXT Championship shot during "WWE NXT" following his removal from Deadline's Iron Survivor Challenge. Thorpe originally earned himself the last spot in the Iron Survivor match after winning last week's last-chance four-way, but was mysteriously attacked before and thus unable to compete on Saturday, replaced by eventual winner and new number one contender Oba Femi.

Thorpe accused Femi of orchestrating the attack against him on Tuesday, demanding repentance for his missed opportunity as he shared the ring with the Iron Survivor and the NXT Champion, Trick Williams. Femi declared that he would be taking the title from Williams, blowing off Thorpe as he left the ring, and Thorpe turned his attention to the champion.

Enraged by what had been said in the segment, Williams accepted the challenge and said he would be happy to prove why he is the champion next week. Thorpe appeared at the show's end to sign the contract for his NXT title shot with Ava, after which she said they were still looking for his attacker, prompting him to admit that he had feigned the attack to get a direct route at the title.

Williams will now have to consider his upcoming bout against Thorpe and the looming New Year's Evil defense against Femi should he prove successful next week. They will be his fourth and fifth title defenses respectively, with Williams having dethroned Ethan Page for his second reign with the title in October.