Tony Khan Discusses Long-Term Plans For AEW Continental Classic

AEW CEO Tony Khan has discussed the Continental Classic tournament and explained what makes it unique in pro wrestling.

Khan recently talked to the "Battleground Podcast" about the Continental Classic, expressing how important it is to the promotion.

"It's a fantastic tournament," Khan began. "I think there have been many tournaments, some of the things that set the Continental Classic apart in the format are — no outside interference, nobody allowed at ringside, every match is one-on-one, and we have all these great wrestlers. AEW is where the best wrestle, we put top stars into this tournament, year in, year out now. I think this tournament is becoming a mainstay in AEW. I'm really excited about it."

Khan also touched upon the unique points system in the tournament, where a win earns the wrestler three points, while a draw gives them a point, akin to how it is in soccer all over the world. He compared the points system to NJPW's G1 Climax tournament, where a win gives the wrestler two points, while a draw is a point.

"I think something in the format that's very cool, inspired by my time in the Premier League is three points for a win, one point for a draw. The G1 is an excellent tournament. I think two points for a win and one point for a draw, my thought on that is, for the Continental Classic, making a win three points, it really incentivizes people to try to pull out that win, with a win being three times as valuable as a draw," argued Khan.

The AEW CEO praised the match between Kazuchika Okada and Daniel Garcia, which ended in a draw, highlighting how both stars were targeting a win in the match to go to the top of the table in the Blue League.

The semi-finals and final of this year's Continental Classic will take place at the final AEW pay-per-view of 2024, Worlds End, on December 28.