Bully Ray Names One Person In WWE Who Might Be Able To Get CM Punk Booed

Despite many questioning the type of reaction CM Punk would receive from the WWE audience when he returned to the company, "The Best In The World" has garnered an immense amount of support from fans throughout the last year. Whether it's a return to "WWE Raw," feuding with Drew McIntyre, or even engaging in a promo battle with one of the most popular babyfaces on the brand in Seth Rollins, Punk has continuously found a way to win over the fans. It seems unlikely that the WWE audience would turn on Punk unless he were to become a heel, however, on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray suggested the one person he believes could get the fans to boo Punk.

"The Miz. The Miz is very talented. I think if anybody had a shot of speaking the truth, remember what Miz did on "Talking Smack?" Remember what he did to Danielson? And Danielson is loved. He was able to out Danielson a little bit. So I'm thinking of who's talented and who could speak with the same type of conviction and who's been there to see everything and who knows the truths and the real secrets of what went on in the locker room with this guy. The Miz."

Despite feeling strongly about his opinion towards Punk receiving a negative reaction, Bully did admit that the probability of the WWE faithful turning on "The Best In The World" is highly unlikely, but if he had to rely on anybody to get the job done, it would be Miz.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.