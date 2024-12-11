Kevin Owens Reflects On WWE Career, Having Been Told He'd Never Make Main Roster

With Kevin Owens set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, it would be fair to say that matchups like that have become par the course for Owens. During his ten year run with WWE, Owens has had almost as much success, if not more, than he had during his days in Ring of Honor and on the independent circuit, including winning multiple world titles.

Thus, it's hard to imagine Owens having anything other than success in WWE. But as he told it during an interview with "Collider," Owens came into WWE with no expectations, at least from some WWE higher ups.

"When I first signed with WWE, I was basically told I'd probably stay in 'NXT' and never really see the light of day on 'Raw' or 'SmackDown,'" Owens said. "And then, about eight, nine months later, I was on 'Raw' with John Cena. From that point on, I've had WrestleManias, I've had titles, and I've been in the ring with my favorite wrestler of all time, Steve Austin. I've been able to take care of my family in a way I never fathomed."

While Owens has proven people wrong, it doesn't mean that he still doesn't have goals for his WWE career. But it also gives him the perspective that, if his career had to wrap up sooner than later, it's been a pretty good ride.

"I'd love to be world champion again," Owens said. "I'd love to Main Event WrestleMania night two, since I've done night one already. I'd love to have a match with Rey Mysterio . But if my career ends tomorrow, I'd still be happy with what I've done."