Bryan Danielson Addresses Potential Involvement In AEW All In Texas

Tickets for AEW's All In Texas event for July 12, 2025 went on sale this past week, and during the "On Sale Launch Party" held outside Globe Life Field, former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson made his first public appearance since losing to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream. The American Dragon was on hand to celebrate tickets going live to the general public, and while he had a chance to speak, he revealed what his potential role at the event next summer might possibly be.

"As for my participation at All In this year, I don't know what that looks like," Danielson said. "I don't know if I'll be able to wrestle at that point, I don't know if I'll be able to wrestle again to be quite honest. But there's one thing that I can tell you for certain, I will be here. There is nothing that you could do to make me miss All In at Globe Life Field. I walked in, and like I said, I got chills, and when I saw it and when I remember All In last year at Wembley, and then the first All In that broke so many records, I walked in there and I'm like 'there's no way that I'm going to miss it.'"

Danielson rounded off by saying that whatever Tony Khan wants him to do, whether that be helping out backstage or doing commentary, he will do it. When it comes to wrestling, Danielson was very open about the fact that he needed surgery on his neck once he lost the AEW World Championship, something that he is still yet to have thanks to the possibility of him having stem cell treatment instead.

