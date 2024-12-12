Jon Moxley Defending AEW World Title In Four-Way At Worlds End

After a wild brawl following the opening match of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley issued a fatal four-way challenge for Worlds End to the men who have been vying for his title for weeks, battling one another and Moxley himself. Moxley's tag team match with fellow Death Rider PAC against Jay White and Orange Cassidy ended in a double disqualification, due to outside interference.

After a flurry of offense from both teams during the match, Wheeler Yuta hopped up on the apron, but ate an Orange Punch. "Hangman" Adam Page then appeared and beat down Moxley, causing the disqualification. Page brawled with Cassidy after he pulled him off Moxley, and White also got involved, hitting Cassidy with a Blade Runner after catching an Orange Punch. The Death Riders got involved and beat down the three men in the ring.

Following the brawl, Moxley cut a promo backstage where he said that egos are running AEW. He issued the challenge to the men, including Cassidy, who he beat at Full Gear, in addition to White and Page who have been locked in a feud since White's return. Christian Cage still looms with his contract for a title match, and was shown cutting a promo in the audience after Moxley's challenge.