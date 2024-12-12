Bobby Lashley Compares Working In AEW Vs. WWE

A number of former WWE Superstars have jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling since the company was founded in 2019, and Bobby Lashley is the latest. He debuted at the Fright Night edition of "AEW Dynamite" and has immediately solidified himself as one of the most feared men on the roster. Given that he has become the latest star to work for both companies, he revealed in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo what the biggest difference between WWE and AEW is.

"When I was with the WWE, it was like everything was very structured. There was a lot of structure there, and coming over to AEW, it gave you a little bit more creative liberty to just kind of have fun a little bit," Lashley said. "I had those times when I was in WWE originally when I first came in, and then I left and I went to TNA, I got to really just open up and really develop and find myself as a character."

Lashley explained that as an older athlete, he wants to allow himself to have fun again outside of the confines of the WWE structure. This led him to reveal what he wants from his AEW run, a run that he believes will be the conclusion to his illustrious career. "I want to go out with a bang," Lashley said. "Everybody says that they want to end their career in a certain way, and that's what I want to do. I want to end my career here at AEW." Lashley rounded off by saying that he is looking forward to showing the world what The Hurt Syndicate is made of, giving back to the younger talent, and giving back to AEW President Tony Khan for giving him such an incredible opportunity.

