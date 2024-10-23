Former WWE Star Bobby Lashley Discusses Future In Wrestling And Fighting

In news that will only come to a shock to those not paying attention, Bobby Lashley is a free man. The former WWE Champion's contract with the promotion expired this past summer, and many are waiting to see just what Lashley's future holds. While plenty of speculation has Lashley winding up in AEW, alongside former Hurt Business cohorts Shelton Benjamin and MVP, he has plenty of options at his disposal, including some in the sport of MMA, where Lashley once competed for Bellator.

Appearing on a "K&S Wrestle Fest" virtual signing, Lashley was asked about his future prospects, and seemed to be keeping his cards close to his vest.

"As far as wrestling and fighting, I have a few wrestling offers on the table," Lashley said. "I have a few boxing matches, MMA matches, a lot of stuff on the table...A feud with Dolph, or Nic Nemeth, would actually be pretty cool. I know he's running the show over there [in TNA]. I also talk to Moose. Moose is always...he's a good friend of mine also. And a phenomenal wrestler. So that's a feud that I really haven't been able to jump into. So there's all kinds of different feuds that look great. I see Lio [Rush] over there, over in AEW, plus MVP and Shelton. That's also a good opportunity to get back into it."

In the past, Lashley had juggled both MMA and pro wrestling at the same time, working for both Bellator and TNA during the mid 2010s. However, that's not something Lashley is looking to do this go around.

"This time I'm not," Lashley said. "I'm not doing both, because I like to spend time with my kids, and I have a lot of other projects that I'm doing."

