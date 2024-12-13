WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Reflects On His Sons' Time In AEW

Like any proud father, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley sees a big future for his sons, who have followed in his footsteps to become wrestlers.

During a recent interview with "Women's Wrestling Talk," Dudley spoke about Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the twin tandem that had a brief run in AEW from 2020 to 2022. Dudley admitted their time there was largely forgettable and questioned whether AEW was the right place for them.

"They gotta be patient," Dudley said. "They had a little stint in AEW and it didn't really go well for them. I didn't think they were being used correctly, or used at all, just like so many other talent in that company. But I just wanted them out. I wanted them to go to 'NXT,' try to get their feet wet there."

While an opportunity in "WWE NXT" has yet to materialize, the ECW legend said his sons continue to get their reps in on the independent circuit.

"They're a lot better than me and Bubba were," Dudley said of his sons' athleticism. "They're natural athletes, and they're having fun doing it. That's the thing. I'm very proud of them and I hope they can become as big of stars as me and Bubba were."

Terrence and Terrell, who performed in AEW under the team name "TNT," wrestled sporadically in AEW, mostly on episodes "AEW Dark." They primarily acted in enhancement roles, losing to the likes of The Gunn Clubb, Jurassic Express, and FTR. Meanwhile, their father occasionally mixes it up in the ring with his partner Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray. He made a surprise appearance at WWE's "NXT" show from the former ECW arena, helping christen Ethan Page with a table-breaking spot.