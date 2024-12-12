AEW Dynamite: 12/11/2024 - 3 Things We Loved And Hated

I wrote about loving the fact that Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly were the two competitors going face-to-face for the right to challenge MJF for the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring at Worlds End last week. Still, this week, I'm even happier that AEW made the right decision and went with the right guy. I had myself convinced that it would be O'Reilly winning the match and going on to lose to MJF at the pay-per-view, in part to avenge Roderick Strong, and because I figured Cole would be the last of his gang to challenge the man he was feuding with in the first place.

The match itself wasn't too much to write home about on a show with two great Continental Classic matches, but it served its purpose to get to the best end result. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett coming out at the end and attempting to extend an olive branch between Cole and O'Reilly was a nice touch, but O'Reilly wasn't having any of it and just slid out of the ring and walked off following his loss. If this goes somewhere between him and Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Kingdom, so be it, but O'Reilly is involved in other storylines, like with the Corporation, so if this is put on the back burner for Cole to go into a longer program with MJF, which I think should be done, that's fine in my book.

I liked the fact that MJF was actually in the building tonight, though I thought we could have used a promo from him backstage or something after Cole took him out with a big super kick after he attempted to interfere in the match with the ring. He didn't get involved after the match either, and I'm assuming he slinked off back up the ramp, though I could have missed something there. While it wasn't as effective as it could have been, I'm glad MJF had at least some presence on the show tonight, so I won't be too picky about it. I'm hoping this means he'll be back to cut promos and trash-talk Cole before Worlds End in the upcoming weeks, or at least next week, to set things up further. This is a match that makes sense for Worlds End, and while the build could have been stronger, I'm assuming it's because of MJF's filming schedule, so I'll take what I can get. This was a small highlight of the show, and AEW getting it right (in my humble opinion) was something I enjoyed.

